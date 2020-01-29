Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | Moscow urges Israel and Palestinians to 'negotiate directly' after Trump plan

News24 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Russia has called on Israelis and Palestinians to negotiate directly to find a "mutually acceptable compromise" after US President Donald Trump unveiled his controversial Middle East plan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Is Trump's 'deal of the century' dead on arrival?

Is Trump's 'deal of the century' dead on arrival? 03:26

 Donald Trump has unveiled his plan to bring peace to the Middle East. The question is: Will the Palestinians accept it? He said the "realistic" two-state solution is a "win-win opportunity" for both Israel and the Palestinians.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze [Video]Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 44:34Published

Donald Trump unveils two-state peace plan for Middle East [Video]Donald Trump unveils two-state peace plan for Middle East

US President Donald Trump has unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, calling for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem. He declared it a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Outlines Mideast Peace Plan That Strongly Favors Israel

President Trump called the plan, which would discard the longtime goal of granting the Palestinians a full-fledged state, a “win-win” for both sides.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comFrance 24ReutersFOXNews.comNPRSeattle TimesReuters IndiaCBS News

Palestinians protest, Israel braces ahead of Trump plan

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated against U.S. President Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace plan on Tuesday hours before its scheduled release at a...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Moscow urges Israel and Palestinians to 'negotiate directly' after Trump plan https://t.co/vXwp4Z9JTb 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.