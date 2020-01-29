Global  

'Running out of food, water': Indian students in China amid Coronavirus scare

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* A group of eight Indian students studying at Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China have appealed to Indian government to make all possible efforts to rescue them at the earliest as they were running short of food and water in their dormitory due to the continued shutdown in the city, which is the...
News video: Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 00:49

 Eerie scenes from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Footage from Saturday (January 25) shows the normally busy streets around the city's university turned into a virtual ghost town. The city, in China's Hubei province, has been put on lockdown with people trapped inside...

Foreign worker stranded in Wuhan walks around ghost town to fetch food [Video]Foreign worker stranded in Wuhan walks around ghost town to fetch food

A Filipino migrant worker stuck in Wuhan, China, walks around the deserted city as the country's government tries to contain the coronavirus. In the video on January 26, Jay Max is seen walking..

Foreign workers stuck in Wuhan carry food supplies back to room [Video]Foreign workers stuck in Wuhan carry food supplies back to room

Footage shows Filipino migrant workers in Wuhan, China stocking up on food as the Chinese government locks down the city to control the coronavirus. In the video on January 23, Owdie Saulog carries..

Indian students in China's Wuhan in anxious wait as coronavirus turns virulent

The bustling central Chinese city of about 11.5 million people with beautiful parks and lakes has overnight turned into a city of nightmare as nine people died...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus: Kiwi family trapped in Wuhan running out of food

Coronavirus: Kiwi family trapped in Wuhan running out of foodA Kiwi man trapped at the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak fears for the lives of his wife and 5-year-old daughter as their food supply dwindles."The...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •IndiaTimes

ScripToidAct

scriptoid "DEMON" IS TOO KIND A WORD, PREZ. XI! THIS IS A FIRE 🔥 BREATHING,BREATH STOPPING DRAGON 🐲 PLEASE HELP SLAY THE MENA… https://t.co/dcpUnljt7d 13 minutes ago

dr_Avi_20

Primal Survivor RT @htTweets: #ChinaVirus | “Due to the #coronavirus outbreak in the city, we have been advised to stay indoors... There is a shortage of e… 15 minutes ago

DrRSureshKumar2

Dr.R.Suresh Kumar Running out of food and water: Indian students at Wuhan university appeal for early evacuation https://t.co/Qjv8mxPQHI via @NewIndianXpress 16 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Indian students’ desperate appeal to govt from coronavirus-hit Wuhan https://t.co/SbYUiwgFN1 26 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #ChinaVirus | “Due to the #coronavirus outbreak in the city, we have been advised to stay indoors... There is a sho… https://t.co/aXF8ReL0MD 48 minutes ago

GetTopNews2

Get Top News ‘Running out of food and water’: Indian students’ desperate appeal to govt from coronavirus-hit Wuhan #Get_Top_News… https://t.co/nrvJUbke7I 1 hour ago

Puneetvizh

PUNEET VIZH 'Running Out Of Food, Water': Indian Students In China Amid Virus Scare https://t.co/F53rUQysGF 1 hour ago

ElmaGoldwyn

Grouchy Maxx 'Running Out Of Food, Water': Indian Students In China Amid Virus Scare https://t.co/ZUuv0IseiR 1 hour ago

