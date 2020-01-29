'Running out of food, water': Indian students in China amid Coronavirus scare
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* A group of eight Indian students studying at Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China have appealed to Indian government to make all possible efforts to rescue them at the earliest as they were running short of food and water in their dormitory due to the continued shutdown in the city, which is the...
Eerie scenes from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Footage from Saturday (January 25) shows the normally busy streets around the city's university turned into a virtual ghost town.
The city, in China's Hubei province, has been put on lockdown with people trapped inside...
