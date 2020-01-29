Global  

Question time: What’s next in Trump’s impeachment trial

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — With opening arguments wrapped up in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, senators will now get a chance to ask questions. But the normally loquacious politicians will still have to keep silent, as their questions can only be submitted in writing. The question-and-answer session, expected to last two days, will allow the lawyers […]
News video: Trump trial set to begin next week

Trump trial set to begin next week 26:10

 With Donald Trump's impeachment trial set to begin next week, Larry talks with legal and political experts about what to expect next. Plus, a look at the framework of the US-China trade agreement.

