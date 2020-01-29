Question time: What’s next in Trump’s impeachment trial

Karen Colwell RT @dnl_stvn: Every time Kenney leaves Alberta there's a huge monster shitstorm even bigger than the typical UCP daily shitstorm. The quest… 1 minute ago

Amfunny RT @ItsAlinaLopez: I just heard a guy at this restaurant ask a girl what her ethnicity was and her answer was “I’m like, a multiple things”… 12 minutes ago

Alina Lopez I just heard a guy at this restaurant ask a girl what her ethnicity was and her answer was “I’m like, a multiple th… https://t.co/m5Pol6f1tQ 25 minutes ago

Bob Johnson @seanhannity I have to beg to differ!! The only question is what is next on the Democrats house of time and money waste management agenda??? 55 minutes ago

Jim Collins @marthamaccallum so when you have a panel the next time ask them that question how much do they pay in taxes curren… https://t.co/JuKctahqRM 1 hour ago

Jeff @SunnyAnand90 @JustLuai @YasMohammedxx Did you not notice the ? at the end of the QUESTION I asked about what we it… https://t.co/CIDdXA3CQS 2 hours ago