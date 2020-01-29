Global  

Trump's plan last chance for a Palestinian state, says Kushner

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Al Jazeera's Abderrahim Foukara speaks to Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who has overseen this peace plan.
News video: Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan

Trump says Palestinians may reject his long-awaited peace plan 01:34

 U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration had readied a proposal meant to peacefully resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but acknowledged that Palestinians may reject the plan. Zachary Goelman reports.

Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections [Video]Trump unveils US-Israeli plan amid Palestinian rejections

US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-delayed US-Israeli plan for the Middle East on Tuesday amid repeated rejections by Palestinians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 45:51Published

Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze [Video]Trump Plan Calls for Palestinian State, Settlement Freeze

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 44:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's plan offers best chance for Palestinian state: Kushner

Rejecting criticism, Kushner tells Al Jazeera in exclusive interview Palestinian Authority would be wise to pursue deal.
Al Jazeera

Eyes on Israel polls, Netanyahu welcomes Trump's Middle East plan

Israeli prime minister did not mention the proposed Palestinian state in his speech but commended Trump's efforts in working towards peace.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Haaretz

