News24.com | Major quake hits Caribbean, triggering evacuations

News24 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba, triggering a brief tsunami alert and sending hundreds of people pouring onto the streets of Havana.
News video: Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean

Major quake shakes Miami, the Caribbean 00:49

 A major earthquake struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, sending shockwaves as far as Miami and sparking panic in the Cayman Islands where it ripped open sinkholes, but did not do serious damage to people or property, initial reports said. Colette Luke reports.

Major earthquake hits Caribbean, triggering evacuations

The tremors were felt as far as the US mainland as police evacuated some buildings as a precaution.
Khaleej Times

Major quake shakes Miami and the Caribbean, tsunami threat passes

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday, triggering evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and...
Reuters


