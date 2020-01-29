Global  

All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Investigators have recovered all of the nine bodies from the site of the helicopter crash which killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, authorities said.

Three bodies were recovered Sunday, the day of the accident, from the helicopter wreckage located in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas,...
News video: Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash 00:24

 Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed, killing them and everyone onboard.

