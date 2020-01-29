Global  

Bernie Sanders Is Now a Meme and He Needs Your Financial Support (26 Images)

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Bernie Sanders Is Now a Meme and He Needs Your Financial Support (26 Images)I Am Once Again Asking for Your Financial Support is a quote said by Bernie Sanders during a December 2019 fundraising video. Starting in January 2020, a screenshot of Bernie Sanders during the video has turned into a trending meme on Reddit and Facebook.
News video: Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus 01:18

 Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College. 30% support Sanders and 21% support Biden, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College....

Bernie Sanders passed Joe Biden in popular betting poll [Video]Bernie Sanders passed Joe Biden in popular betting poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders passed formed Vice President Joe Biden in a poll on the popular betting site PredictIt. According to Business Insiders, this is the first time for Sanders and right before the first..

Michael Bloomberg promises to support Israel [Video]Michael Bloomberg promises to support Israel

Presidential contender Michael Bloomberg promised to “always have Israel’s back.” Bloomberg joked he’s the only Jewish candidate who doesn’t want to turn the U.S. into a “kibbutz.”..

Trump sides with Bernie Sanders in row with Elizabeth Warren: 'It's not the kind of ...

Trump sides with Bernie Sanders in row with Elizabeth Warren: 'It's not the kind of ...As tensions between Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren rose earlier this month, Mr Sanders found himself with an unusual...
No Clear Leader in Latest New Hampshire Poll… Except Surging Bernie Sanders

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has nearly doubled his support in the latest poll of neighboring New Hampshire,...
