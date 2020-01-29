Bernie Sanders Is Now a Meme and He Needs Your Financial Support (26 Images)

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

I Am Once Again Asking for Your Financial Support is a quote said by Bernie Sanders during a December 2019 fundraising video. Starting in January 2020, a screenshot of Bernie Sanders during the video has turned into a trending meme on Reddit and Facebook.


