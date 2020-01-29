Global  

Syrian army takes over key town from rebels in Idlib

France 24 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Syrian troops are in full control of a key rebel-held town in the country’s northwest after days of intense fighting and airstrikes that displaced tens of thousands of people, the Syrian army said Wednesday.
