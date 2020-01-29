Global  

U.S. says approximately 210 citizens being relocated from Wuhan

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Approximately 210 U.S. citizens are being relocated from China's Wuhan city, the center of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement released via the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Wednesday.
News video: France to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as Europe braces for more coronavirus cases

France to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as Europe braces for more coronavirus cases 02:15

 France to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as Europe braces for more coronavirus cases

