Dual controversies rack U.K.'s royal family

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Prince Andrew is allegedly providing "zero cooperation" in Jeffrey Epstein's U.S. sex trafficking case after claiming he would in a November interview. Alleged victim Virginia Giuffre claims Epstein pressured her into having sex with Andrew when she was 17, which Andrew denies. This latest twist in the case comes just weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their stunning decision to give up their royal duties and most prestigious titles. The Sunday Times' Roya Nikkhah joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the two controversies.
👓 View full article
