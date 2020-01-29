Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

European Parliament To Vote On Brexit Agreement

Newsy Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
European Parliament To Vote On Brexit AgreementWatch VideoThe European Parliament is getting ready to vote on the terms of the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union.

The vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is scheduled to take place Wednesday after a debate by the 751 Parliament members. 

They're widely expected to sign off on the agreement, which would complete...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

European Parliament backs Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal 00:50

 The UK will leave the European Union on Friday with a deal in place after the European Parliament approved the Withdrawal Agreement by 621 votes to 49. Pro-Remain MEPs burst into a chorus of Auld Lang Syne following the vote passing the last barrier to Brexit.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

European Parliament To Vote On Brexit Agreement [Video]European Parliament To Vote On Brexit Agreement

The vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is scheduled to take place Wednesday after a debate by the 751 Parliament members.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Brexit: What happens next? [Video]Brexit: What happens next?

The UK leaves the European Union at the end of the month, but that will not mean the end of the Brexit saga. Take a look at what happens after January 31. More negotiations, a Canada-style free trade..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

European Parliament ratifies withdrawal agreement ahead of Brexit

Emotional scenes at the European Parliament in Brussels as Britain's departure from the EU is set into law.
SBS Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

EU officials signs off Brexit agreement

Brussels, [Belgium], Jan 24 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel signed the Brexit agreement...
Sify


Tweets about this

flowesaunders68

Frances Saunders RT @JuliaHB1: Scenes in the European Parliament as MEPs vote to approve the Brexit deal and then stand up to sing Auld Lang Syne. 31 seconds ago

zzunaira1

Zunaira Azhar (Official) RT @SkyNews: The European Parliament has given its final approval to the #Brexit deal followed by a rendition of Auld Lang Syne. The vote… 40 seconds ago

psykeo

Dave Sykes RT @drdavidbull: All eyes on the European Parliament today when the Withdrawal Agreement comes before us . The Parliamentarians must now vo… 1 minute ago

4evapoison

⚫ Yvonne Harvell KEEP CORBYN RT @BremainInSpain: German MEP Terry Reintke has just sent an email round the European Parliament proposing that after the Brexit Withdrawa… 1 minute ago

nobodyew

nobody RT @EuropeElects: EU28: Members of the European Parliament vote on the UK's Withdrawal Agreement: Result Approve: 621 Oppose: 49 Abstain… 2 minutes ago

DynamoMurph

Darragh Murphy RT @NewstalkFM: WATCH: "Put your flags away, you're leaving - and take them with you if you're leaving now" - Lively exchange between Maire… 2 minutes ago

mikecattlin

Mike Cattlin RT @euromove: "From Friday night, Britain won't have any MEPs, a Commissioner, or seats on the Council. It will lose any say over EU laws,… 2 minutes ago

4anon17

Michael RT @AFP: #UPDATE The European Union's parliament has voted to ratify Britain's departure from the bloc, after half a century of sometimes a… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.