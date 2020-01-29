Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > College student confirmed as 3rd fatality in SC bar shooting

College student confirmed as 3rd fatality in SC bar shooting

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A college student from Maryland has died from wounds suffered in a shooting at a South Carolina bar over the weekend that killed two others and injured three more, according to a county coroner’s office. Garrett Bakhsh, of Hampstead, Maryland, was among those shot around 2 a.m. Sunday at Mac’s Lounge […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Maryland Native Garrett Bakhsh Killed After South Carolina Bar Shooting

Maryland Native Garrett Bakhsh Killed After South Carolina Bar Shooting 01:44

 A college student from Baltimore County died following a shooting at a South Carolina bar early Sunday morning.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baltimore County Man Killed At South Carolina Bar Near His College [Video]Baltimore County Man Killed At South Carolina Bar Near His College

A college student from Baltimore County died following a shooting at a South Carolina bar early Sunday morning.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:41Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.