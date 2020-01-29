Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Americans evacuated from China coronavirus outbreak land in California

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Americans evacuated from China coronavirus outbreak land in CaliforniaA plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak arrived Wednesday at a Southern California military base after everyone aboard passed a health screening test in Anchorage, where the aircraft...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Plane With Americans Leaving Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands In Alaska

Plane With Americans Leaving Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands In Alaska 01:50

 Wednesday morning, the U.K.'s British Airways, Indonesia's Lion Air and South Korea's Seoul Air all announced they will no longer be traveling to China until concerns over the virus have lessened.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Some Flights To China Grounded Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, two major U.S. airlines have started calling off flights to China. Meanwhile, a plane filled with Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, landed in the United..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai [Video]British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What is the economic impact of China's coronavirus outbreak?

New cases of the flu-like virus are being confirmed every day and the death toll is rising.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsTIMEReutersUSATODAY.comWorldNews

Overnight flight evacuates 240 Americans out of Wuhan

Some 240 Americans have left the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak on a U.S. government chartered flight. But hundreds still remain in Wuhan. The Trump...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BilyHoliday

Billy Holiday Fox News: Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California.… https://t.co/7ZQBBAzeFo 2 minutes ago

Lynn0806805

❌Lynnie❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Ph03n1x24: Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California https://t.co/DBMYjf7HcR 2 minutes ago

SenseiSays74

SenseiSays RT @Coffeeb32465973: Just in‼️🇺🇸 Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California https://… 2 minutes ago

GeraldineKestn2

Just Jerri! 🚂🚃💨 Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California https://t.co/n1Ga3fjQ5N 3 minutes ago

towjoe

Ed Clarke RT @Prem_S: Meanwhile Canada is just thinking about it 😷... Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military… 3 minutes ago

HChan03

Hagan Chan RT @KTLA: All 201 Americans being evacuated from Wuhan, China, passed health screenings during refueling stop in Alaska, officials say; the… 4 minutes ago

SamSmith0319

Sam SL Smith RT @gholland04: Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ http… 4 minutes ago

AgeCosmos

Gunner 😷🇺🇸🇭🇰😷 光復香港 😷 時代革命 😷🇭🇰🇺🇸😷 Americans and Japanese nationals evacuated from #Wuhan #China. #WuhanVirus #coronaviris https://t.co/3FU1Pf5uHs 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.