Desperate residents leap from 25-storey building in Los Angeles

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Desperate residents leap from 25-storey building in Los AngelesA fire in a 25-storey apartment building in Los Angeles has driven desperate residents to jump from the building, fire officials say.The fire, which started on the sixth floor of the building on West Wilshire Boulevard, was "well...
News video: Desperate man climbs out window during building fire in Los Angeles

Desperate man climbs out window during building fire in Los Angeles 00:50

 Shocking footage emerges of a building fire on Wednesday morning (January 29) in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California. "It was insane...

Dramatic moment fireman carries toddler out of burning building in Bangkok [Video]Dramatic moment fireman carries toddler out of burning building in Bangkok

Firefighters carried a toddler who trapped in a burning building to safety in Bangkok, Thailand on December 9. The emergency services rushed to the site where a five-storey building was engulfed in..

Fire is out at Brentwood-area high rise; 8 are injured

Fire is out at Brentwood-area high rise; 8 are injuredA fire broke out about 8:30 a.m. in a 25-story residential building in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, leaving eight people injured before firefighters had...
Fire erupts in 25-story Los Angeles residential tower

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters are responding to a blaze in a 25-story Los Angeles residential building. Authorities say there are reports that an unspecified...
