Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Searches for "corona beer virus" jump amid coronavirus outbreak

CBS News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The coronavirus and Corona beer are not connected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads

Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads 00:34

 The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has nothing to do with Corona beer, but some people seem to think it does. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak [Video]Japan and United States evacuate their citizens in Wuhan amid virus outbreak

China has confirmed over 5,900 cases of coronavirus nationwide and at least 132 deaths.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:41Published

Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: China's neighbours brace for economic impact

Asian economies brace for a tough year as China deals with the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

As coronavirus outbreak troubles China, Indians are searching for 'Corona beer virus'

It may surprise you but terms like, 'Coronavirus beer', 'Corona virus beer' and 'Virus corona beer' have been trending in the last few days.
DNA Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

xmp125a

xmp125a Online searches for "corona beer virus," "beer virus," and "beer coronavirus" have increased substantially around t… https://t.co/Cd7dCLrBNP 39 seconds ago

0_SpaceForce_0

bob smith Google searches for 'Corona beer virus' surge as people confuse the Mexican pale lager with the deadly outbreak tha… https://t.co/zt0LGlPdf6 44 seconds ago

GregoriFaroux

Grégori Corona beer virus' searches spike as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/KR9e85batk 2 minutes ago

GoinToCanada

DeLFarbZ RT @Netmeetme: People seem to think Corona beer is related to the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, as searches for 'Corona beer virus' ar… 3 minutes ago

nowherebrenda

Sincerely, Brenda. RT @jrisco: El ser humano 👇🏼 “There has also been a spike in searches for "corona beer virus," because apparently people are under the imp… 6 minutes ago

Mesh_Claims

Mesh Lawsuit Claims Searches for "corona beer virus" jump amid coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/3wOuN85MWJ https://t.co/PtjlnwtL1Z 7 minutes ago

ClassLabrador

Labrador With Class #WuhanOutbreak #coronarovirus #CoronaBeer #stupidity #AmericaFirst People think coronavirus is linked to Corona bee… https://t.co/yo9kR8mQnp 8 minutes ago

Bob_Lyons

Bob Lyons Google searches for ' #Corona #beer #virus' surge as people confuse the Mexican pale lager with the deadly outbreak… https://t.co/45HjMFpWS0 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.