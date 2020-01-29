xmp125a Online searches for "corona beer virus," "beer virus," and "beer coronavirus" have increased substantially around t… https://t.co/Cd7dCLrBNP 39 seconds ago

bob smith Google searches for 'Corona beer virus' surge as people confuse the Mexican pale lager with the deadly outbreak tha… https://t.co/zt0LGlPdf6 44 seconds ago

Grégori Corona beer virus' searches spike as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/KR9e85batk 2 minutes ago

DeLFarbZ RT @Netmeetme: People seem to think Corona beer is related to the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, as searches for 'Corona beer virus' ar… 3 minutes ago

Sincerely, Brenda. RT @jrisco: El ser humano 👇🏼 “There has also been a spike in searches for "corona beer virus," because apparently people are under the imp… 6 minutes ago

Mesh Lawsuit Claims Searches for "corona beer virus" jump amid coronavirus outbreak - https://t.co/3wOuN85MWJ https://t.co/PtjlnwtL1Z 7 minutes ago