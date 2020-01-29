Global  

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee speaks out on documentary series

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez spoke publicly for the first time since the release of a documentary series examining his life more than two years after he killed himself in his prison cell. Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning that […]
