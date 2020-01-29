Global  

More Women Set to Testify In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Newsy Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
More women are set to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his New York rape trial this week.  

Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant for Weinstein, took the stand Tuesday along with her former roommate Elizabeth Entin.

The duo described to jurors a 2006 incident where Weinstein allegedly forced oral...
 More women are taking the stand against Harvey Weinstein in his New York rape trial to describe their alleged encounters with the Hollywood producer.

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Witness Testifies Mogul Dismissive, 'Don't Make A Big Deal About This' [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Witness Testifies Mogul Dismissive, 'Don't Make A Big Deal About This'

Two more women took the stand Wednesday in the Harvey Weinstein trial as prosecutors try to prove he's a serial predator. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: 2 More Accusers Expected On The Stand Today [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: 2 More Accusers Expected On The Stand Today

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping an unnamed woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on then-production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published


Two More Accusers Set to Testify Against Harvey Weinstein in Rape Trial


TIME Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSeattle TimesJust JaredAceShowbiz

'If I scream rape, will someone hear me?' Harvey Weinstein accuser describes alleged assault

At times sobbing, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi tells jurors at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial how she tried to fight off the disgraced movie mogul.
CBC.ca Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comDenver Post

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption RT @PIX11News: Two more women testify in Harvey Weinstein trial https://t.co/xyKZRdC7q9 2 seconds ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News Two more women testify in Harvey Weinstein trial https://t.co/xyKZRdC7q9 2 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. https://t.co/IitwgAezOB 51 minutes ago

RniverPR441

Raymond Niver RT @nytimes: Two more women, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff, are expected to testify that Harvey Weinstein attacked them in his rape trial t… 1 hour ago

