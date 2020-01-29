More Women Set to Testify In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Two more women took the stand Wednesday in the Harvey Weinstein trial as prosecutors try to prove he's a serial predator. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:57Published now
Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping an unnamed woman in 2013 and forcing oral sex on then-production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27Published 5 hours ago
CuomoCorruption RT @PIX11News: Two more women testify in Harvey Weinstein trial https://t.co/xyKZRdC7q9 2 seconds ago
PIX11 News Two more women testify in Harvey Weinstein trial https://t.co/xyKZRdC7q9 2 minutes ago
Newsy More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades.
https://t.co/IitwgAezOB 51 minutes ago
Raymond Niver RT @nytimes: Two more women, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff, are expected to testify that Harvey Weinstein attacked them in his rape trial t… 1 hour ago