More Women Set to Testify In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoMore women are set to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his New York rape trial this week.



Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant for Weinstein, took the stand Tuesday along with her former roommate Elizabeth Entin.



The duo described to jurors a 2006 incident where Weinstein allegedly forced oral... Watch VideoMore women are set to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his New York rape trial this week.Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant for Weinstein, took the stand Tuesday along with her former roommate Elizabeth Entin.The duo described to jurors a 2006 incident where Weinstein allegedly forced oral 👓 View full article

