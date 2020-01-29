Americans from China virus zone being monitored at California military base
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () The 201 Americans evacuated from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak are undergoing three days of testing and monitoring at a Southern California military…
Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a number of private, paying U.S. citizens will also be added to the scheduled charter flight. The...