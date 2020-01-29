Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Americans from China virus zone being monitored at California military base

Japan Today Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The 201 Americans evacuated from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak are undergoing three days of testing and monitoring at a Southern California military…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises 01:08

 Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a number of private, paying U.S. citizens will also be added to the scheduled charter flight. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane With Americans Leaving Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands In California [Video]Plane With Americans Leaving Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Lands In California

A flight filled with Americans leaving the hot zone for the deadly coronavirus has landed in Alaska. The flight then took off to California. 

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published

Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data [Video]Majority of Americans are fed up with companies selling their private data

Half of Americans know they were victims in a large data breach, according to new research.  The study of 2,000 people examined the concerns people have when it comes to their personal data..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Americans return from China virus zone

An airplane that a federal official said was evacuating as many as 240 Americans from a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak landed in Anchorage,...
USATODAY.com

Americans return from China virus zone

An airplane evacuating about 240 Americans from China due to coronavirus landed in Alaska. The passengers are going through multiple medical screenings. (Jan....
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Pilsudski1920

Steffen Harding 🐸👌🇩🇰✝✌️ RT @HarmlessYardDog: >Canadians/Americans work on a race based virus to cripple China in the event of war >Chinese get wind of the plan an… 24 seconds ago

hulahick

hulahick RT @ZackStieber: Plane carrying 201 Americans evacuated from virus-stricken Wuhan lands at air reserve base in California. https://t.co/7EV… 28 seconds ago

sundene

Dawn Johnson 🇳🇴🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇰 RT @VOANews: Americans Flown from China Virus Zone Arrive in California https://t.co/uCSxpORXip https://t.co/Zt9SmOUz2x 1 minute ago

SirBears

Wert Yuio RT @starsandstripes: An airplane carrying more than 200 Americans evacuated this week from Wuhan, China, the center of an outbreak of a dea… 2 minutes ago

planet_alaska

VivianFaith Prescott RT @adndotcom: The Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China will undergo 3 days of testing and monitoring at March Air reserve Base in Califor… 4 minutes ago

adamkpatriot

Adam K. Patriot I say suspend all flights to and from China. It makes no sense to tell Americans they can’t go there but still let… https://t.co/wRS0xUO59P 8 minutes ago

ScottDevroy1

Scott De Plorable 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @VeBo1991: A plane evacuating 201 Americans from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak arrived Wednesday at a Southern Ca… 9 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Americans Flown from China Virus Zone Arrive in California https://t.co/Qg4VKUSiZE https://t.co/K4jhc6UsJ9 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.