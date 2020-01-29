U.S. Interior Department Grounds Its Chinese-Made Drones

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Interior Department is temporarily grounding its fleet of drones, all of which are Chinese-made or have Chinese parts, amid cybersecurity concerns.



