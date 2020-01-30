Global  

U.S. border patrol finds longest-ever smuggling tunnel on southwest border

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than 1.2 kilometres from an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego area. The tunnel is longer than 14 American football fields.
Go Inside The Longest Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Along Southwest Border

Go Inside The Longest Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Along Southwest Border 00:52

 Here's what a massive drug tunnel looks like.

Longest-ever border tunnel found in Otay Mesa [Video]Longest-ever border tunnel found in Otay Mesa

The longest illegal cross-border tunnel ever found along the southwestern U.S.-Mexico border was announced Thursday by U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector and partners.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Agents seize 165 pounds of meth smuggled in Nogales drainage tunnel

U.S. Border Patrol agents found 165 pounds of meth that two men were smuggling in a Nogales, Ariz. drainage tunnel.

U.S. Border Patrol agents found 165 pounds of meth that two men were smuggling in a Nogales, Ariz. drainage tunnel.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published


U.S. authorities find longest-ever smuggling tunnel on southwest border

U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of...
CTV News Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comBBC NewsUSATODAY.com

