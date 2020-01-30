U.S. border patrol finds longest-ever smuggling tunnel on southwest border
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than 1.2 kilometres from an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego area. The tunnel is longer than 14 American football fields.
