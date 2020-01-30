Global  

Nigel Farage's mic was cut off inside European Parliament ahead of Brexit Day

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's microphone was cut off by Mairead McGuinness inside the European Parliament for waving the British flag.
 
News video: Farage will 'miss the drama' at EU Parliament

Farage will 'miss the drama' at EU Parliament 00:38

 Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reflects on being asked to leave the European Parliament following his speech in Brussels. Farage and his allies waved Union flags following the speech, with the UK set to leave the EU on January 31.

European Parliament Approves Brexit Withdrawal Agreement [Video]European Parliament Approves Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

The European Parliament voted 621-49 to approve the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday.

Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate [Video]Watch: Nigel Farage in flag-waving row during Brexit bill debate

Brexit Party MEPs in final stunt before leaving European Parliament. View on euronews

Tears and cheers as EU gives nod to Brexit

On his last working day as a member of the European Parliament, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says there is 'no going back' once the UK leaves.
The Age

European Parliament Approves Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Watch VideoThe U.K. is one step closer to leaving the EU after the European Parliament approved the withdrawal agreement on Wednesday.  Members approved the...
Newsy

