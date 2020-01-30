Global  

Palestinians Miss Chance To Force Israel To Compromise – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan is a major coup for the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but it does nothing to advance Middle East peace as it does not require Israel to make any concessions. But the worst part of the plan for the Palestinians is not in the details — it is in the bigger...
News video: Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan 01:38

 Palestinians took to the streets of Ramallah to protest against Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan which recognises Isreali sovereignty over the West Bank. Several protesters are seen burning tyres as they gather in response to the proposed peace plans. President Trump announced his peace...

