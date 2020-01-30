Global  

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On ImpeachmentWatch VideoFormer Vice President Joe Biden says recent comments made by Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst reveal why Republicans have dragged him into President Trump’s impeachment: They believe he can defeat the president in a general election match-up.

Iowa caucuses, folks. Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening and I’m really...
News video: Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden fired back after Sen. Joni Ernst's said President Trump's impeachment trial could hurt his chances in Iowa.

Joe Biden Says Joni Ernst ‘Spilled the Beans’ With Impeachment Comments

“I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters,” Ms. Ernst, a senator from Iowa, had said. “She...
NYTimes.com

Memoir by Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa coming out in May

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst has a book coming out May 26. The Iowa Republican, expected to face a competitive race for reelection this fall, is calling her...
Seattle Times


MikesKiapan

Kiapan RT @ericbradner: At event after event, Biden is bringing up Joni Ernst’s comments. Crowds seem to know what he means. “Whoa, Joni, Joni, J… 29 minutes ago

kimyman2

bang bang RT @thehill: Biden: "By the way, did anyone see what your senator, Joni Ernst, did yesterday? She spilled the beans! She just came out & fl… 39 minutes ago

adropofrainbook

Heather Callahan RT @KThomasDC: In Council Bluffs, @joebiden asks the audience if they had heard about Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst's comments about impeachment thi… 1 hour ago

