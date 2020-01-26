Groundhog Day Is Every Day In Lebanon – OpEd

Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Bill Murray’s character in the movie Groundhog Day experienced a reoccurring nightmare for what appeared to be the length of a decade. Murray’s character woke up at the same time, in the same place and on the same day – Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. He was forced to relive the same day over and over...
This Day in History: The First Groundhog Day February 2, 1887 Groundhog Day was celebrated for the first time at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Tradition has it that if a groundhog comes out of its hole on this day and sees its shadow, it runs back into its burrow, predicting six...