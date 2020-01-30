Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Robert Reich: Impeachment Trial And The Big Picture – OpEd

Robert Reich: Impeachment Trial And The Big Picture – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Don’t get bogged down by the marathon minute-by-minute coverage of the Senate impeachment trial stretching late into the night. Don’t get overwhelmed by all the complex procedural maneuvers aimed at securing a fair and open trial with witness testimony and new documents that Republicans want to prevent at all costs.

We...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Their Case For Witnesses

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Their Case For Witnesses 02:23

 At the Senate impeachment trial, a vote is expected any time now on whether to call witnesses, but that doesn't mean the trial will end quickly; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Legend and Bette Midler react as President Trump is acquitted in impeachment trial [Video]John Legend and Bette Midler react as President Trump is acquitted in impeachment trial

John Legend and Bette Midler were among the celebrities reacting on Thursday as the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Bay Area Groups Protest President Trump's Acquittal In Impeachment Trial [Video]Bay Area Groups Protest President Trump's Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

Andrea Nakano reports on protests across the Bay Area in the wake of President Trump being acquitted in his impeachment trial (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment trial: ‘Shaky, two-legged monarchy’

First, President Donald Trump managed to escape Robert Mueller’s investigation virtually unscathed. Then, as he repeatedly reduced his impeachment to a rally...
Seattle Times

Gavel time: Will chief justice expand his impeachment role?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is the picture of judicial modesty at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, wearing his unadorned black...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersCBS NewsWorldNewsFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.