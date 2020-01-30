Global  

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate Seat

Newsy Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate SeatWatch VideoU.S. Rep. Doug Collins has announced he's running for the U.S. Senate.

The Republican congressman made the announcement during an interview with "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday. Collins said in a tweet he decided to run after months of "serious deliberation" on how best to serve Georgia, "the country and...
News video: U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate Seat

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate Seat 01:26

 ​Collins said he decided to enter the race after months of &quot;serious deliberation&quot; on how best to serve &quot;[Georgia], the country and [President Trump].

GOP Rep. Doug Collins to run for Georgia Senate seat

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who has been one of President Trump's staunchest defenders through the impeachment process, is expected to announce that he will run...
FOXNews.com

Rep. Doug Collins expected to run for Senate, setting up GOP clash

The move complicates Republicans' efforts to hold onto a battleground Senate seat.
Politico


