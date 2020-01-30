U.S. Rep. Doug Collins Running For Georgia Senate Seat

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Watch VideoU.S. Rep. Doug Collins has announced he's running for the U.S. Senate.



The Republican congressman made the announcement during an interview with "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday. Collins said in a tweet he decided to run after months of "serious deliberation" on how best to serve Georgia, "the country and... Watch VideoU.S. Rep. Doug Collins has announced he's running for the U.S. Senate.The Republican congressman made the announcement during an interview with "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday. Collins said in a tweet he decided to run after months of "serious deliberation" on how best to serve Georgia, "the country and 👓 View full article

