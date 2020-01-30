Chicago’s Bobby Rush and San Francisco’s London Breed have sold themselves to super-plutocrat Michael Bloomberg, the worst stop-and-frisker in history. Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign should be a political deal breaker for black people in this country. The man who terrorized 700,000 mostly black New Yorkers ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Poll: Mike Bloomberg Ahead Of All But 3 Democrats In Texas Bloomberg is focusing on Texas and 13 other Super Tuesday states because he got into the race too late to campaign in the four early states. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:43Published 14 hours ago Michael Bloomberg Spending Big In Pennsylvania Michael Bloomberg is spending millions to drum up support for his presidential campaign in Pennsylvania, KDKA's Jon Delano reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:16Published 14 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review Negroes For Bloomberg – OpEd https://t.co/D5S3gWz4ho 11 hours ago Eurasia Review Negroes For Bloomberg – OpEd https://t.co/dHFF92NAVY https://t.co/KHh12GiNy6 12 hours ago