On quid-pro-quo and witnesses: What senators asked at trial

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were questions about quid-pro-quos and whisteblowers, the Constitution and an unpublished book. Senators in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial posed dozens of questions to White House lawyers and to House Democrats prosecuting the case. The questions, written on paper and read about by Chief Justice John Roberts, provided a window into […]
News video: Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? 00:42

 US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four key witnesses. Among them are acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national...

Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case [Video]Republicans Don't Have The Votes Yet To Block Witnesses As Trump's Legal Team Rests Case

President Trump's legal team rested its case on the final day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial, setting the stage for a new phase of proceedings as pressure continues to mount on senators..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:42Published

Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses [Video]Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn't Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses

Business Insider reports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a shocker announcement on Tuesday. He said the GOP hasn't secured the votes necessary to block Democrats from calling witnesses to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Hannity Says GOP Senators Shouldn’t Help ‘Bolster’ Articles of Impeachment With Witnesses: ‘No Do-Overs’

Ahead of the Senate impeachment trial, *Sean Hannity* tonight said Republican senators should not in any way help "bolster" the articles of impeachment by...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS News

McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trial

McConnell lacking numbers to block witnesses at Trump impeachment trialUS Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has told senators privately that he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in Donald Trump’s impeachment...
WorldNews

