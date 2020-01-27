China coronavirus death toll rises to 170; confirmed cases soar to 7,711

Global  

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*Beijing:* The nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported mainly from the worst-affected central Hubei province, the government said on Thursday, while confirming more than 1,700 new infections. The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei...
News video: China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81 01:49

 China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's 'exclusion zone' of cities on lockdown continue to widen. Jayson Albano reports.

'Truly mean': China slams US warning as coronavirus death toll rises

A US travel warning telling citizens to avoid China has upset the Asian nation's leaders, as the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic reached 213.
The Age

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, India cancels visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China

*Beijing:* As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and...
Mid-Day

