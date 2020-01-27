China coronavirus death toll rises to 170; confirmed cases soar to 7,711
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () *Beijing:* The nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported mainly from the worst-affected central Hubei province, the government said on Thursday, while confirming more than 1,700 new infections. The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei...
China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's 'exclusion zone' of cities on lockdown continue to widen. Jayson Albano reports.