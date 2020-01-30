Man allegedly caught on video trying to steal Magna Carta: reports say

Thursday, 30 January 2020

Police have released camera footage that allegedly shows a man from the United Kingdom trying to steal the 800-year-old Magna Carta from the Salisbury Cathedral back in 2018. 👓 View full article



2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Police release bodycam footage of man accused of Magna Carta theft attempt 01:02 The jury in the trial of a man accused of attempting to steal the Magna Carta has been shown CCTV footage which allegedly captures his face while trying to put the camera out of action. Mark Royden, 47, from Canterbury, Kent, is accused of using a hammer to smash a protective case in a bid to steal...