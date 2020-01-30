Global  

Man allegedly caught on video trying to steal Magna Carta: reports say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Police have released camera footage that allegedly shows a man from the United Kingdom trying to steal the 800-year-old Magna Carta from the Salisbury Cathedral back in 2018.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Police release bodycam footage of man accused of Magna Carta theft attempt

Police release bodycam footage of man accused of Magna Carta theft attempt 01:02

 The jury in the trial of a man accused of attempting to steal the Magna Carta has been shown CCTV footage which allegedly captures his face while trying to put the camera out of action. Mark Royden, 47, from Canterbury, Kent, is accused of using a hammer to smash a protective case in a bid to steal...

Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral

A man who tried steal an original copy of the 1215 Magna Carta, considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of democracy, from an English...
Reuters

Man found guilty of trying to steal Magna Carta

BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Mark Royden tried to smash the glass case around the 800-year-old document in Salisbury Cathedral..
BBC Local News

