'No Chinese allowed': Racism surges as coronavirus spreads

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
'No Chinese allowed': Racism surges as coronavirus spreadsThe coronavirus outbreak has led to a surge in anti-Chinese racism, adding to the anxiety felt by many expatriate communities around the globe.Social media sites including Twitter and Facebook have been inundated with hate speech...
Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese Canadians, health officials taking stand against 'unfair stigmatization' during coronavirus outbreak

Amid growing fears around an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Chinese Canadians and public health officials in Toronto say more must be done to avoid a recurrence...
CBC.ca

