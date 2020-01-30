Global  

Trump's Middle East plan leaves Palestinians in Lebanon hopeless

Al Jazeera Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Palestinian refugees in Lebanese camps pessimistic as Trump's 'Deal of the Century' includes no right of return.
News video: Trump's Middle East plan denies Palestinians right of return

Trump's Middle East plan denies Palestinians right of return 02:41

 After 1948 Arab-Israeli war, 750,000 Palestinians fled abroad. But Trump's plan their rescinds right of return.

Palestinian president to take Trump's Middle East plan to UN [Video]Palestinian president to take Trump's Middle East plan to UN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to press UN Security Council in February about President Trump’s Middle East plan.

Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank [Video]Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank

Palestinians protest against Trump's plan, which proposes to annex areas in occupied West Bank, including Jordan Valley.

Trump's Middle East plan will cause more loss of Palestinian life

I was shot for planting trees in Gaza, so I know too well the cost of even the most peaceful Palestinian protest.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters IndiaHinduReutersSifyMENAFN.com

Anger in Palestine over Trump plan, but protests see low turnout

Day after Donald Trump announced his Middle East plan, protest calls by Palestinian groups go mostly unheeded.
Al Jazeera

