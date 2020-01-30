Global  

U.S. authorities find longest-ever smuggling tunnel on southwest border

CTV News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego area.
Longest-ever border tunnel found in Otay Mesa [Video]Longest-ever border tunnel found in Otay Mesa

The longest illegal cross-border tunnel ever found along the southwestern U.S.-Mexico border was announced Thursday by U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector and partners.

Agents seize 165 pounds of meth smuggled in Nogales drainage tunnel [Video]Agents seize 165 pounds of meth smuggled in Nogales drainage tunnel

U.S. Border Patrol agents found 165 pounds of meth that two men were smuggling in a Nogales, Ariz. drainage tunnel.

Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than...
