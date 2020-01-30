tasha charles RT @CTVNews: U.S. authorities find longest-ever smuggling tunnel on southwest border https://t.co/a2vQ3azJHw https://t.co/Q4pN7ZSlsR 2 minutes ago 🇺🇸Trump is MY President WWG1WGA✝️ RT @FawnMacMT: Longest smuggling tunnel ever found at Mexico border is discovered between Tijuana, San Diego area https://t.co/rdqj4yNTtZ v… 35 minutes ago Michelle✨💖 RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Longest smuggling tunnel ever found at Mexico border is discovered between Tijuana and San Diego area https://t.co/FOYj… 37 minutes ago W.B. RT @FOX40: U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretc… 1 hour ago FOX Illinois U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest b… https://t.co/yp74dkFFB5 1 hour ago bob smith Border agents find the longest ever smuggling tunnel connecting the US and Mexico that's three-quarters of a MILE l… https://t.co/XnG5n0PyF0 1 hour ago Dr Anthony Martin Border agents find the longest ever smuggling tunnel connecting the US and Mexico that's three-quarters of a MILE l… https://t.co/N2GLfEYIcP 1 hour ago tony gomis U.S. authorities find longest-ever smuggling tunnel on southwest border https://t.co/4eyE5UeiEQ 2 hours ago