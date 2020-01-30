Global  

Coronavirus: Philippines confirms first case of infection

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Philippines confirms first case of infectionThe Philippines has confirmed its first case of a new virus that has infected thousands in China.Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the 38—year-old Chinese woman had traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, via Hong Kong...
News video: India confirms 1st coronavirus case from Kerala, patient under isolation ward

India confirms 1st coronavirus case from Kerala, patient under isolation ward 02:52

 India on Thursday reported its first case of novel coronavirus infection, with the Union health ministry confirming that a student who came back from to Kerala from China’s Wuhan tested positive for the infection.

Lawrence hospital quarantines possible coronavirus patient [Video]Lawrence hospital quarantines possible coronavirus patient

A Lawrence hospital is investigating a potential case of the novel coronavirus. LMH Health announced Tuesday they are working with local and state health agencies to investigate a possible case of the..

First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In San Diego County [Video]First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus In San Diego County

Health officials said they are investigating the first suspected case of coronavirus in San Diego County.

Philippines confirms first case of new coronavirus: health minister

Philippine health officials have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.
Reuters

Singapore confirms two more Wuhan virus cases, taking tally to three

Singapore confirmed two more cases of a new strain of coronavirus, its health ministry said on Friday, a day after identifying its first case of the infection...
Reuters

