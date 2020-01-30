Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied

Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Philippine president issued the order after one of the architects of his bloody drug war was denied a visa for the United States.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied - https://t.co/JFvPIbWMFp https://t.co/yLmbGaIGqV 28 minutes ago

media_mmk

MMK Media Agency Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied https://t.co/ihc44o1lSi 46 minutes ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied https://t.co/Kg2HA5cmUR https://t.co/yL6t6uddkY 58 minutes ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied https://t.co/lDHSFhnafh 58 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied by BY JASON GUTIERREZ… https://t.co/1JSNcSbpZI 1 hour ago

rajsuman110

Raj Suman "Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied" by BY JASON GUTIERREZ via NYT New York T… https://t.co/7Nw79m7AFE 1 hour ago

Arturo8574

Arturo Cabezas "Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied" by BY JASON GUTIERREZ via NYT New York T… https://t.co/TI0IlO25pf 1 hour ago

purelyfast

Mega Meetei Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied https://t.co/WIZlEsFnoI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.