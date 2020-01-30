Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Philippine president issued the order after one of the architects of his bloody drug war was denied a visa for the United States. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this e-news.US Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied - https://t.co/JFvPIbWMFp https://t.co/yLmbGaIGqV 28 minutes ago MMK Media Agency Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied https://t.co/ihc44o1lSi 46 minutes ago Alex Albert Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied https://t.co/Kg2HA5cmUR https://t.co/yL6t6uddkY 58 minutes ago Alex Albert Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied https://t.co/lDHSFhnafh 58 minutes ago Azzubhai Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied by BY JASON GUTIERREZ… https://t.co/1JSNcSbpZI 1 hour ago Raj Suman "Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied" by BY JASON GUTIERREZ via NYT New York T… https://t.co/7Nw79m7AFE 1 hour ago Arturo Cabezas "Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied" by BY JASON GUTIERREZ via NYT New York T… https://t.co/TI0IlO25pf 1 hour ago Mega Meetei Duterte Orders Cabinet Not to Visit U.S. After Official’s Visa Is Denied https://t.co/WIZlEsFnoI 1 hour ago