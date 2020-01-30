Global  

Sarah Sands steps down as editor of BBC’s Today programme

FT.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Former London Evening Standard editor to depart as broadcaster embarks on reorganisation of news delivery
Sarah Sands: Radio 4's Today editor to stand down

Sarah Sands announces decision to leave a day after the BBC announced massive job cuts.
BBC News

Radio 4's Today programme editor Sarah Sands resigns amid BBC cuts


Telegraph.co.uk

quangels

joan keating-majorel RT @DrIestynJones: Any coincidence that Sarah Sands, the pro-Brexit, editor of the Today programme, now steps down now that Brexit is assur… 3 minutes ago

DrIestynJones

Iestyn ab Owen Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 🕷 Any coincidence that Sarah Sands, the pro-Brexit, editor of the Today programme, now steps down now that Brexit is… https://t.co/8wqu5IzNOo 11 minutes ago

SEPEgr

ΣΕΠΕ Sarah Sands steps down as editor of BBC’s Today programme https://t.co/IxYiTjJawy 27 minutes ago

AvidInquirer

Stuart G Sarah Sands steps down. Wonder who will replace her as senior Tory activist 1 hour ago

cebuka1

official Motivator RT @FT: Sarah Sands steps down as editor of BBC’s Today programme https://t.co/Sw53HW2qeF 2 hours ago

tartancobweb

Tartan cobweb RT @cosmiclandmine: Tory***Sarah Sands steps down from BBC Radio 4 news to be replaced no doubt by another er .... Tory shit. 2 hours ago

cosmiclandmine

Cosmic Landmine Tory***Sarah Sands steps down from BBC Radio 4 news to be replaced no doubt by another er .... Tory shit. 2 hours ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #2020BrexitYear RT @DailyMailUK: Sarah Sands steps down as editor of Radio 4's Today programme after three years in the job https://t.co/WQr4jckbXv https:/… 2 hours ago

