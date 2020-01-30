Battle of Britain fighter pilot Paul Farnes dies at 101

LONDON (AP) — Paul Farnes, one of the last remaining Battle of Britain fighter pilots who helped protect the U.K. during World War II, has died. He was 101. Farnes, who was a wing commander during the war, died at his home Tuesday, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said late Wednesday. He had been […]



Recent related news from verified sources Last Battle of Britain fighter pilot ace, dies aged 101 Farnes shot down a Junkers Ju 88 bomber and then landed near where the German aircraft had crashed. The pilot survived but refused to shake hands with Farnes.

