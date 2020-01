Buttigieg endorsed by major California, Nevada LGBTQ group Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has won the backing of Equality California, one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ membership organizations, and its Nevada partner organization, an endorsement that could give him a boost in critical Western primaries. While Buttigieg is the only openly gay candidate in the race, his endorsement by the organizations wasn’t a […] 👓 View full article

0

