Conservatives lodge complaint over RCMP's refusal to probe PM's island stays

CTV News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The federal Conservatives want the RCMP watchdog to review the police force's refusal to launch a criminal investigation into whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the law by accepting family vacations on the Aga Khan's private Caribbean island.
