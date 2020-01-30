Global  

Bank of England keeps main interest rate unchanged at 0.75%

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England on Thursday opted against cutting interest rates after a run of fairly firm economic data in the past week eased fears about a dramatic slowdown in the British economy. The bank said in a statement that its Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep the key U.K. interest […]
News video: Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75%

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% 00:50

 The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has voted seven to two to hold the main interest rate at 0.75%, despite recent speculation that a cut was on its way. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Alert: Bank of England has opted to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75% after recent run of firmer data

LONDON (AP) — Bank of England has opted to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75% after recent run of firmer data.
Global Central Banks Continue To Maintain ‘Inertial’ Quantitative Easing – OpEd

With the Bank of Japan deciding to keep its monetary policy unchanged, the directions of major global monetary policies have become much clearer. Both the United...
