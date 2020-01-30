Ellen DeGeneres gives US$20,000 scholarship to teen told to cut dreadlocks or miss graduation

My Boston News RT @7News: Ellen DeGeneres gives $20,000 scholarship to teen told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation https://t.co/2Hp2cmjrhr 1 minute ago 7News Boston WHDH Ellen DeGeneres gives $20,000 scholarship to teen told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation https://t.co/2Hp2cmjrhr 18 minutes ago Kristi B Ellen DeGeneres gives $20,000 scholarship to Texas teen told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation https://t.co/pSXOqF5PtU 30 minutes ago Sacramento NewsChan Sacramento News Ellen DeGeneres gives $20K scholarship to Texas teen told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation… https://t.co/ZZF5kaWTYw 32 minutes ago Black Man Ellen DeGeneres gives $20k scholarship to teen told to cut dreadlocks or miss graduation https://t.co/6G1P5RRfgp 33 minutes ago Love Politics RT @LauraDiBella15: From CNN: Ellen DeGeneres gives $20,000 scholarship to Texas teen told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation https… 37 minutes ago Jack RT @4029news: Ellen DeGeneres gives $20K scholarship to Texas teen told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation https://t.co/wNHQU0oFR0 38 minutes ago Sam For Truth Ellen DeGeneres gives $20,000 scholarship to Texas teen told to cut his dreadlocks or miss graduation - CNN. Kudos… https://t.co/vpxCDKu4Mp 44 minutes ago