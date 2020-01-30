Global  

Ellen DeGeneres gives US$20,000 scholarship to teen told to cut dreadlocks or miss graduation

CTV News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys are lending support to a Texas teenager who was told that he won't get to walk at graduation if he doesn't cut his dreadlocks.
Teen Won’t Be Able To Walk At Graduation Unless He Cuts His Dreadlocks [Video]Teen Won’t Be Able To Walk At Graduation Unless He Cuts His Dreadlocks

A Texas family is threatening legal action against their local school district after their teen son was told he couldn’t walk at graduation because of his hair. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:59Published


Ellen DeGeneres Awards Black Teen Who Refuses to Cut His Dreadlocks With Scholarship

The 62-year-old TV personality invites DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to appear on her award-winning talk show 'The...
AceShowbiz

