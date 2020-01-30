Bell Let's Talk Day sets record, raises $7.7M for mental health initiatives

This is Wednesday is the 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, and political leaders, mental health advocates, celebrities and ordinary Canadians across the country...

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Support Canadian Cause in New Home in North America Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supporting their new home in Canada. The pair took to Instagram Story from their @sussexroyal account to support Bell Let’s...

Just Jared 20 hours ago



