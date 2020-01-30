Global  

Bell Let's Talk Day sets record, raises $7.7M for mental health initiatives

CTV News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The 10th edition of Bell Let's Talk Day was the most successful one yet, logging 154,387,425 interactions and raising $7,719,371.25 for mental health initiatives.
News video: Try These Activities on Your Next Mental Health Day

Try These Activities on Your Next Mental Health Day 01:25

 Need a mental health day, but don’t know what to do? Buzz60’s TC Newman has some ideas.

Boise Police behavioral health response team helps alleviates welfare calls [Video]Boise Police behavioral health response team helps alleviates welfare calls

According to the BPD, the behavioral health response team responds to about ten calls per day for service.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:30Published

How Denver high school students work together to combat the stigma of mental health [Video]How Denver high school students work together to combat the stigma of mental health

The message from students at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver: 'Everyday is a new day.' Denver7 shares how these students are working to combat the stigma around mental health to improve the well..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:36Published


Canadians from coast to coast join in on 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day

This is Wednesday is the 10th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day, and political leaders, mental health advocates, celebrities and ordinary Canadians across the country...
CP24

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Support Canadian Cause in New Home in North America

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are supporting their new home in Canada. The pair took to Instagram Story from their @sussexroyal account to support Bell Let’s...
Just Jared


