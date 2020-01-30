Global  

Coronavirus: Delayed UK evacuation flight will leave China on Friday

Independent Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab has said the evacuation of United Kingdom citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China has been delayed until Friday morning.
News video: Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base

Evacuation Flight From China Arrives At March Air Reserve Base 00:19

 More than 200 U.S. citizens were evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Suzanne Marques reports.

Japan: Three new virus cases from Wuhan evacuees [Video]Japan: Three new virus cases from Wuhan evacuees

Japan along with several other countries, has evacuated hundreds of its citizens from the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, which is under virtual lockdown. But at least three people from its..

Flight Of Americans Evacuated From China Lands In Southern California [Video]Flight Of Americans Evacuated From China Lands In Southern California

Veronica De La Cruz reports on evacuation flight bringing Americans out of China due to coronavirus concerns (1-29-2020)

UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicenter in China

Britain has delayed a planned evacuation of its citizens from the coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan because it has not yet got the correct permissions from...
Reuters

UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicentre in China

Britain has delayed a planned evacuation of its citizens from the coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan because it has not yet got the correct permissions from...
Reuters India

