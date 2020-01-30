Global  

British Airways suspends flights to mainland China for a month

Reuters India Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
British Airways said on Thursday that all its flights to mainland China had been cancelled for a month, in a further sign of the impact that the outbreak of a new coronavirus is having on global travel.
News video: U.S., Japan pull nationals from China virus city, huge economic hit forecast

U.S., Japan pull nationals from China virus city, huge economic hit forecast 01:27

 The United States and Japan evacuated their nationals from a quarantined city while British Airways suspended flights to mainland China as deaths from a new virus leapt to 132 and a government economist predicted a huge hit to the economy. Francesca Lynagh reports.

