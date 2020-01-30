Global  

6,000 passengers held on cruise ship in Italy as coronavirus fears spread

CTV News Thursday, 30 January 2020
Six thousand people are being kept on a cruise ship in Italy as one passenger shows symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus, while Russia is shutting its border with China to stem the spread of the outbreak.
6,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship after coronavirus scare

6,000 passengers stuck on cruise ship after coronavirus scare 00:59

 An Italian cruise ship with some 6,000 people stuck on board remained docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia on Thursday as two Chinese passengers were tested for coronavirus. Francesca Lynagh reports.

