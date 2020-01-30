Global  

Spain nabs crime ring that sold banned EPO to athletes in Europe

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Spanish police have dismantled a crime ring that mailed banned doping blood booster Erythropoietin (EPO) to athletes across Europe, seizing the continent's largest haul of injectable EPO to date, police said on Thursday.
