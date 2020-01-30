Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral

Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A man who tried steal an original copy of the 1215 Magna Carta, considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of democracy, from an English cathedral was found guilty on Thursday of criminal damage and attempted theft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Police release bodycam footage of man accused of Magna Carta theft attempt

Police release bodycam footage of man accused of Magna Carta theft attempt 01:02

 The jury in the trial of a man accused of attempting to steal the Magna Carta has been shown CCTV footage which allegedly captures his face while trying to put the camera out of action. Mark Royden, 47, from Canterbury, Kent, is accused of using a hammer to smash a protective case in a bid to steal...

Recent related news from verified sources

British man convicted of trying to steal original version of the Magna Carta

A man has been convicted of attempting to steal a priceless 1215 original version of the Magna Carta from England's Salisbury Cathedral.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

veniviedivici

Professor [email protected] RT @thewritertype: The man who’s been convicted of trying to steal Magna Carta found out it’s harder than it looks. The book itself is quit… 1 minute ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral https://t.co/KUQVEK29PH 8 minutes ago

SianECollins

Sian Collins Man convicted of trying to steal Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral https://t.co/3iK43xtebE 22 minutes ago

ezraiyoung

Ezra Ishmael Young RT @lawrencehurley: Chef's kiss: Judge invokes Magna Carta's right to jury trial during trial of man accused of stealing Magna Carta https:… 24 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral https://t.co/eXO4KSdC8D 30 minutes ago

Moonbootica

Susan Jordan Man convicted of trying to steal Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral https://t.co/Of6noPJ078 47 minutes ago

CayoCornelio

Cayo Cornelio Tácito RT @Censelio: Man convicted of trying to steal Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral 😲 https://t.co/QXnzz32g4w 52 minutes ago

MsMigot

Stephanie Migot Man convicted of trying to steal Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral https://t.co/NTi94SOFIk [@Guardian55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.