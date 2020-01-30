Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () A man who tried steal an original copy of the 1215 Magna Carta, considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of democracy, from an English cathedral was found guilty on Thursday of criminal damage and attempted theft.
The jury in the trial of a man accused of attempting to steal the Magna Carta has been shown CCTV footage which allegedly captures his face while trying to put the camera out of action. Mark Royden, 47, from Canterbury, Kent, is accused of using a hammer to smash a protective case in a bid to steal...