Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Facebook Agrees To $550M Settlement Over Facial Recognition Lawsuit

Facebook Agrees To $550M Settlement Over Facial Recognition Lawsuit

Newsy Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Facebook Agrees To $550M Settlement Over Facial Recognition LawsuitWatch VideoFacebook has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a lawsuit over its use of facial recognition technology.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in Illinois around five years ago over Facebook's tag suggestions feature. The suit alleges the facial recognition technology violates the state's Biometric Information...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook Agrees To $550M Settlement Over Facial Recognition Lawsuit

Facebook Agrees To $550M Settlement Over Facial Recognition Lawsuit 00:49

 The lawsuit alleges Facebook's tag suggestions feature violates Illinois' biometric information law.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit [Video]Facebook Case Rejected by SCOTUS, Leaving Door Open for Multi-Billion Dollar Class Action Suit

The Supreme Court will not hear a case involving Facebook and its facial recognition technology for photos, leaving it open to multi-billion dollar lawsuits from its users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook reaches $550 mn settlement in facial recognition lawsuit

The lawsuit began in 2015, when Illinois users accused Facebook of violating the State’s Biometric Information Privacy Act in collecting biometric data
Hindu

Facebook agrees to $550 million settlement in facial recognition class action lawsuit

Facebook has agreed to pay $550 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over its use of facial recognition technology in Illinois.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jp360solutions

JP 360 Solutions Facebook Agrees to $550M Settlement of Illinois Class-Action Suit Over Facial Recognition https://t.co/iOLDNt5ydr https://t.co/y8w0K6YpAo 1 minute ago

evanderburg

Eric Vanderburg Facebook agrees to $550M class settlement in Ill. BIPA suit https://t.co/yiBRGr0Ftl 2 minutes ago

ThisIsMoneySara

Sara Scarlett RT @thisismoney: FTSE LIVE 📈 - Shell profits tumble on lower oil prices - Facebook agrees $550m settlement over privacy failings - Wonga cr… 12 minutes ago

nan_wiggins

nan k. wiggins RT @Newsy: Facebook says the lawsuit holds no merit but decided to settle "to move past this matter." https://t.co/Yw5WBj6Ibz 14 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Facebook says the lawsuit holds no merit but decided to settle "to move past this matter." https://t.co/Yw5WBj6Ibz 38 minutes ago

DarknessOpera

Rathan Krueger RT @ABC7Chicago: Facebook agrees to $550M settlement in Illinois privacy class action lawsuit https://t.co/7Oc2duPD2m 2 hours ago

DolanLaw

Dolan Law Facebook agrees to $550M settlement in Illinois privacy class action lawsuit https://t.co/30RIJFpQPF via @abc7chicago 3 hours ago

ISBAlawyer

Illinois State Bar Facebook agrees to $550M settlement in Illinois privacy class action lawsuit. https://t.co/gw5dTKsmis https://t.co/vfzWsAOgyK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.