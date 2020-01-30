Global  

Chief Justice Roberts’ role now less substitute teacher, more judge

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Wednesday marked a new phase of the impeachment inquiry, one more likely to reveal what John Roberts believes it means for the chief justice of the United States to "preside" over an impeachment trial of the president. He displayed no inclination to play a more active role.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question

Chief Justice Roberts rejects Rand Paul's question 01:08

 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect finding" to not allow the question.

© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.