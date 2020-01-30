Chief Justice Roberts’ role now less substitute teacher, more judge
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Wednesday marked a new phase of the impeachment inquiry, one more likely to reveal what John Roberts believes it means for the chief justice of the United States to "preside" over an impeachment trial of the president. He displayed no inclination to play a more active role.
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a question by Senator Rand Paul during President Trump's impeachment trial with the Republican lawmaker afterwards saying it was an "incorrect finding" to not allow the question.