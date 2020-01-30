Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Uttar Pradesh > At least 20 women and children held hostage in north Indian village

At least 20 women and children held hostage in north Indian village

Reuters Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
At least 20 children and women have been held hostage at a house in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for about eight hours by a man who had invited the children on the pretext of hosting a birthday party, police said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Children risk their lives crossing narrow canal bridge to school in eastern India [Video]Children risk their lives crossing narrow canal bridge to school in eastern India

Determined children in east India take on a dangerous journey every day to receive an education, as the route to their school crosses over a precariously narrow canal bridge.   Footage of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published

Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive [Video]Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive

A group of female firefighters have revealed some of the everyday comments they receive including: ''you can't do that - you'll ruin your face''.The female blaze tacklers have spoken out about fighting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man holds 20 children hostage in U.P. village

“Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village,” Additional Director-General of Police P.V. Rama Shastri said.
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.