At least 20 women and children held hostage in north Indian village

At least 20 children and women have been held hostage at a house in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for about eight hours by a man who had invited the children on the pretext of hosting a birthday party, police said on Thursday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Children risk their lives crossing narrow canal bridge to school in eastern India Determined children in east India take on a dangerous journey every day to receive an education, as the route to their school crosses over a precariously narrow canal bridge. Footage of the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:05Published 1 week ago Group of female firefighters reveal some of the everyday comments they receive A group of female firefighters have revealed some of the everyday comments they receive including: ''you can't do that - you'll ruin your face''.The female blaze tacklers have spoken out about fighting.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published on December 18, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Man holds 20 children hostage in U.P. village “Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village,” Additional Director-General of Police P.V. Rama Shastri said.

Hindu 12 hours ago





Tweets about this